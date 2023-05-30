TPG Inc. (TPG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) closed at $25.67 in the last session, up 0.35% from day before closing price of $25.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717099 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B. As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPG traded on average about 518.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 828.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 309.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Insiders hold about 11.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of May 14, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TPG is 0.80, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $287.53M. As of the current estimate, TPG Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.49M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.49M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $383.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.