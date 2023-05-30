Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Closes down -1.10% on Friday Trading

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed the day trading at $211.50 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $213.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562390 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $213.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $209.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 296.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Estep Jonathan S sold 12,074 shares for $226.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,731,139 led to the insider holds 7,972 shares of the business.

Estep Jonathan S sold 164 shares of TSCO for $37,097 on May 17. The EVP – CMO now owns 63 shares after completing the transaction at $226.20 per share. On May 16, another insider, Barton Kurt D, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,091 shares for $227.35 each. As a result, the insider received 2,066,839 and left with 27,061 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 26.20B and an Enterprise Value of 30.71B. As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSCO is 0.82, which has changed by 12.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $251.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSCO traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSCO traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 110.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of May 14, 2023 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 4.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

TSCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.12, up from 3.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 38.70% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.15 and a low estimate of $3.89, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.76 and $10.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.5. EPS for the following year is $11.56, with 31 analysts recommending between $12 and $11.12.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $4.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.9B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.78B and the low estimate is $15.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.