Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $52.64 in the prior trading day, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed at $52.93, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598792 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TREX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.47B and an Enterprise Value of 6.71B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of May 14, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $317.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $314.09M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.25M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.7M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.97M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.