Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Stock Price Peaks at $15.60 During Trading

The closing price of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) was $15.31 for the day, down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $15.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2009696 shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares for $26.91 per share. The transaction valued at 698,153 led to the insider holds 40,316 shares of the business.

Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of TRIP for $99,516 on Sep 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,551 shares after completing the transaction at $23.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider received 412,500 and left with 33,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $28.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

TRIP traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of May 14, 2023 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 7.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.7M to a low estimate of $460.6M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.62M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.