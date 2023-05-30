U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $97.16 in the prior trading day, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) closed at $102.06, up 5.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634577 shares were traded. USPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Harris Bernard A Jr sold 5,000 shares for $92.50 per share. The transaction valued at 462,500 led to the insider holds 15,702 shares of the business.

HENDRICKSON CAREY P sold 471 shares of USPH for $45,122 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 14,886 shares after completing the transaction at $95.80 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Williams Eric Joseph, who serves as the Co-Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,150 shares for $101.66 each. As a result, the insider received 116,905 and left with 12,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USPH has reached a high of $131.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 100.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 295.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.96% stake in the company. Shares short for USPH as of May 14, 2023 were 749.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 735.98k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, USPH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.66, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 72.86% for USPH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $151.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.3M to a low estimate of $148.8M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.66M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.35M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $589.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.14M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641.2M and the low estimate is $604.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.