Understanding ICL Group Ltd (ICL) through its ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807434 shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ICL Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.94B and an Enterprise Value of 10.26B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICL has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 721.72M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.55.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $7.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.