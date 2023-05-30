Understanding Illumina Inc. (ILMN)’s financial health through ratios

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at $195.89 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $193.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781542 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares for $199.06 per share. The transaction valued at 779,737 led to the insider holds 2,881 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of ILMN for $1,088,982 on Feb 22. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $201.74 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.57 each. As a result, the insider received 105,785 and left with 38,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 34.56B and an Enterprise Value of 36.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $258.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of May 14, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.