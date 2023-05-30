Understanding Samsara Inc. (IOT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $19.06 up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $18.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2660790 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Samsara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Bicket John sold 32,884 shares for $18.94 per share. The transaction valued at 622,935 led to the insider holds 1,187,739 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 32,323 shares of IOT for $612,359 on May 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,213,119 shares after completing the transaction at $18.95 per share. On May 23, another insider, Biswas Sanjit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 57,477 shares for $20.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,150,419 and left with 1,245,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $22.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOT has traded an average of 3.37M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 521.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.01M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of May 14, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 10.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $191.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $190.7M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.65M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.16M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $841.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.