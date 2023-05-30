Understanding Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed at $48.39 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $47.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563199 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STNG has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 941.89k over the past ten days. A total of 56.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of May 14, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STNG is 1.00, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.62 and $8.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.04. EPS for the following year is $10.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.92 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $362.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $420.9M to a low estimate of $318.4M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $405.07M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.62M, a decrease of -34.60% less than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $930.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.