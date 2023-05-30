Understanding Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)’s financial health through ratios

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed the day trading at $7.09 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $7.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2878304 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBSW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBSW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.92B and an Enterprise Value of 5.76B. As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBSW traded about 4.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBSW traded about 3.03M shares per day. A total of 707.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 707.64M. Shares short for SBSW as of May 14, 2023 were 11.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.45M, compared to 13.64M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SBSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.58, up from 2.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.