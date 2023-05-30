Update from OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) closed at $1.41, down -0.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2179859 shares were traded. OPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Nabel Gary J. bought 272,637 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 500,857 led to the insider holds 19,912,459 shares of the business.

Nabel Gary J. bought 187,608 shares of OPK for $340,042 on May 05. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 263,079 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,294 and bolstered with 200,031,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5942.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 751.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of May 14, 2023 were 40.87M with a Short Ratio of 40.87M, compared to 39.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $171.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175M to a low estimate of $169.22M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.89M, an estimated decrease of -44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.11M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $812.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $761.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $782.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, down -22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $866.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $974.7M and the low estimate is $778.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.