Update from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $66.09 in the prior trading day, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) closed at $66.29, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1154601 shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SQM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.30B and an Enterprise Value of 19.61B. As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.44M. Insiders hold about 72.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of May 14, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.96M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SQM’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.93, compared to 10.57 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13. The current Payout Ratio is 78.20% for SQM, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1027:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.49 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $3.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $7.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.16. EPS for the following year is $9.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.23 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, a decrease of -27.70% less than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.81B and the low estimate is $5.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.