Update from Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $7.27 in the prior trading day, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) closed at $7.40, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4473917 shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TME now has a Market Capitalization of 13.77B and an Enterprise Value of 11.65B. As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 883.60M. Shares short for TME as of May 14, 2023 were 20.23M with a Short Ratio of 20.23M, compared to 19.12M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $959.43M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.04B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.