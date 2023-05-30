Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock Price Peaks at $7.95 During Trading

The closing price of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) was $7.85 for the day, up 3.29% from the previous closing price of $7.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1619261 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Marie Olivier sold 2,572 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 21,507 led to the insider holds 14,036 shares of the business.

Brown Hayden sold 22,946 shares of UPWK for $188,283 on May 18. The President & CEO now owns 986,352 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On May 18, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,515 shares for $8.21 each. As a result, the insider received 12,432 and left with 16,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 927.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

UPWK traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of May 14, 2023 were 10.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.89M, compared to 6.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.5M to a low estimate of $161.2M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.9M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.12M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.38M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $658.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.32M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.2M and the low estimate is $722.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.