Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Rise 1.01% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.92

The price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) closed at $0.92 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610270 shares were traded. URG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 24,500 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 31,367 led to the insider holds 63,366 shares of the business.

Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 175,500 shares of URG for $224,535 on Jan 27. The Director now owns 63,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, FRANKLIN JAMES M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 336,183 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 415,862 and left with 605,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URG now has a Market Capitalization of 246.62M and an Enterprise Value of 179.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1384.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URG traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 896.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 241.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.47M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of May 14, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 8.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19k, up 159,900.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.3M and the low estimate is $62.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.