Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)

In the latest session, BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) closed at $61.63 down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $62.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569418 shares were traded. BWXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Loving Richard W sold 300 shares for $51.46 per share. The transaction valued at 15,438 led to the insider holds 17,634 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWXT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.38B. As of this moment, BWX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWXT has reached a high of $67.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BWXT has traded an average of 540.84K shares per day and 387.97k over the past ten days. A total of 91.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BWXT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BWXT is 0.92, from 0.89 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for BWXT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $558.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $577.1M to a low estimate of $522.11M. As of the current estimate, BWX Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.21M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.29M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.