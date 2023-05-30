Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

In the latest session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) closed at $18.04 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292980 shares were traded. GSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSL now has a Market Capitalization of 662.09M and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSL has reached a high of $23.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSL has traded an average of 650.81K shares per day and 491.59k over the past ten days. A total of 35.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.49M. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GSL is 1.50, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.31%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.82% for GSL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.93 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.53. EPS for the following year is $10.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $8.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $158.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158.98M to a low estimate of $157.38M. As of the current estimate, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.46M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.1M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.77M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $645.64M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $797.8M and the low estimate is $668.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.