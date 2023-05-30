Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Shares Rise by 0.87% to Close at $11.55

As of close of business last night, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.55, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $11.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711420 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VET now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.67B. As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VET is 2.91, which has changed by -46.63% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VET traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 802.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.93% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.29M on Jan 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, VET has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $429.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $456.3M to a low estimate of $402.45M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $629.04M, an estimated decrease of -31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $432.49M, a decrease of -39.30% less than the figure of -$31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $414.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.