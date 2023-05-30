Vertex Inc. (VERX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) was $20.94 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $21.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510141 shares were traded. VERX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 456.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when SCHWAB JOHN R sold 30,000 shares for $19.61 per share. The transaction valued at 588,381 led to the insider holds 23,316 shares of the business.

Butler Lisa sold 10,000 shares of VERX for $195,648 on May 15. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $19.56 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Tensile Capital Management LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,383 shares for $22.32 each. As a result, the insider received 97,829 and left with 5,866,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $22.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.44.

Shares Statistics:

VERX traded an average of 359.66K shares per day over the past three months and 246.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of May 14, 2023 were 489.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 601.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

