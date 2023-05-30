VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Records 3.94% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) was $2.64 for the day, up 3.94% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 992907 shares were traded. VNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5750.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNET now has a Market Capitalization of 391.91M and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has reached a high of $6.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6951.

Shares Statistics:

VNET traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.27M. Insiders hold about 13.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNET as of May 14, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 6.17M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.06M to a low estimate of $265.06M. As of the current estimate, VNET Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.66M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.