What shareholders can do to beat the market with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed the day trading at $1.72 up 2.69% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514813 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRQR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 151.94M and an Enterprise Value of 73.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9097.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRQR traded about 862.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRQR traded about 436.73k shares per day. A total of 80.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.89M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 498.90% from the average estimate.