Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $98.35

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) closed the day trading at $98.35 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $98.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4608982 shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XYL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Decker Patrick sold 56,298 shares for $98.19 per share. The transaction valued at 5,527,837 led to the insider holds 287,564 shares of the business.

Yarkadas Hayati sold 15,942 shares of XYL for $1,601,009 on Mar 02. The SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS now owns 12,146 shares after completing the transaction at $100.43 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Yarkadas Hayati, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,083 shares for $106.94 each. As a result, the insider received 222,756 and left with 7,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XYL now has a Market Capitalization of 19.21B and an Enterprise Value of 20.21B. As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $118.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XYL traded about 2.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XYL traded about 4.94M shares per day. A total of 180.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of May 14, 2023 were 15.43M with a Short Ratio of 15.43M, compared to 13.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Dividends & Splits

XYL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.52B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $6.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.