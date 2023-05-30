YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $36.86 in the prior trading day, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $36.51, down -0.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234641 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YETI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.47B. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $55.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 988.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of May 14, 2023 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 9.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $413.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $423M to a low estimate of $409.2M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.04M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.63M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.