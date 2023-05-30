Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed at $57.49 in the last session, up 1.52% from day before closing price of $56.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356546 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YUMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Wat Joey sold 95,171 shares for $61.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,894,521 led to the insider holds 317,926 shares of the business.

Wat Joey sold 2,800 shares of YUMC for $173,422 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 256,723 shares after completing the transaction at $61.94 per share. On May 09, another insider, BASSI PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $60.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,066,852 and left with 46,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUMC now has a Market Capitalization of 25.80B and an Enterprise Value of 25.05B. As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YUMC traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.81M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of May 14, 2023 were 9M with a Short Ratio of 9.00M, compared to 7.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YUMC is 0.52, which was 0.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.43B and the low estimate is $11.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.