Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) was $0.19 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4375450 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1865.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZOM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HEATON LARRY C II bought 100,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,090 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

POWERS JOHNNY D bought 100,000 shares of ZOM for $19,340 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,600,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 196.68M and an Enterprise Value of 77.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2266.

Shares Statistics:

ZOM traded an average of 3.86M shares per day over the past three months and 4.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of May 14, 2023 were 70.02M with a Short Ratio of 70.02M, compared to 85.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.