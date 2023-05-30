ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Decline by -0.77% to Close at $27.04

As of close of business last night, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.04, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $27.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716545 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZTO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 24.11B and an Enterprise Value of 23.50B. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $30.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZTO traded 3.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 808.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.01M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of May 14, 2023 were 17.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.54M, compared to 18.99M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 15.40% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.41B and the low estimate is $6.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.