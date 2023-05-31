4 analysts offer recommendations for Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock

The price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $13.23 in the last session, up 3.36% from day before closing price of $12.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924828 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Daniel Daniel David III bought 47,500 shares for $14.42 per share. The transaction valued at 684,808 led to the insider holds 47,500 shares of the business.

Jolley David R bought 5,000 shares of DOMO for $70,000 on Apr 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 230,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, James Joshua G, who serves as the Founder and CEO of the company, bought 79,784 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,103,923 and bolstered with 305,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 457.10M and an Enterprise Value of 519.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $35.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMO traded on average about 641.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 541.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.4M to a low estimate of $79M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.53M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.64M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.1M and the low estimate is $345M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.