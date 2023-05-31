8 analysts offer recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) stock

As of close of business last night, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.07, down -6.61% from its previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320469 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Carvajal Alejandra sold 3,944 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 15,342 led to the insider holds 20,326 shares of the business.

Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of MRSN for $99,566 on Jan 17. The President & CEO now owns 48,733 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Lowinger Timothy B, who serves as the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of the company, sold 6,233 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 35,777 and left with 180,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 918.52M and an Enterprise Value of 680.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRSN traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.49M, compared to 7.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.58M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.65M and the low estimate is $15.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.