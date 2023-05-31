ACB (Aurora Cannabis Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed the day trading at $0.53 down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0111 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4166349 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 200.06M and an Enterprise Value of 176.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6319, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0302.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACB traded about 3.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACB traded about 3.83M shares per day. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of May 14, 2023 were 31.34M with a Short Ratio of 31.34M, compared to 30.13M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $47.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.61M to a low estimate of $43.05M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.13M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.51M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.14M and the low estimate is $185.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.