Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) was $4.75 for the day, up 3.26% from the previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899414 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 410.30M and an Enterprise Value of 179.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8698.

Shares Statistics:

ALLK traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 978.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.51.