Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $0.26 down -16.13% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0530 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003220 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36M and an Enterprise Value of 7.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $118.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.6584.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLR has traded an average of 3.22M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 19.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.10M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of May 14, 2023 were 470.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 138.69k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$7.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$7.72 and a low estimate of -$7.72, while EPS last year was -$18.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.57, with high estimates of -$7.57 and low estimates of -$7.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$30.58 and -$30.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$30.58. EPS for the following year is -$19.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.82 and -$19.82.