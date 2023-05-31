Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Stocks Hit Low of $2.0100 Before Closing at $2.03

In the latest session, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed at $2.03 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 645887 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1171 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alto Ingredients Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 573,909 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares of ALTO for $18,100 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 563,909 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Graham Auste M, who serves as the Gen. Counsel, VP & Secy of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 65,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTO now has a Market Capitalization of 164.39M and an Enterprise Value of 215.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0368.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALTO has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 73.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of May 14, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $298.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.53M to a low estimate of $290M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.19M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.01M, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $311.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.