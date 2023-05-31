Analyst EPS estimates for SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) stock

After finishing at $1.46 in the prior trading day, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) closed at $1.75, up 19.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876577 shares were traded. SAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.52M and an Enterprise Value of 63.12M. As of this moment, SAI.TECH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8236.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 318.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 57.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAI as of May 14, 2023 were 24.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 13.37k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.