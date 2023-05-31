Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

In the latest session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $2.13 down -9.36% from its previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14619012 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 960,012 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 2,352,029 led to the insider holds 103,797,960 shares of the business.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 339,060 shares of BBAI for $817,135 on May 24. The Director now owns 104,757,972 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On May 23, another insider, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 502,294 shares for $2.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,245,689 and left with 105,097,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 340.07M and an Enterprise Value of 527.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9626.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBAI has traded an average of 9.04M shares per day and 8.21M over the past ten days. A total of 138.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.88M. Insiders hold about 87.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $39.9M to a low estimate of $38.74M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.61M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.6M and the low estimate is $172.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.