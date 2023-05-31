Analysts provide stock recommendations for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed the day trading at $0.85 down -3.08% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7237762 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 793.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5609.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGC traded about 6.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGC traded about 12.64M shares per day. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.40M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of May 14, 2023 were 35.63M with a Short Ratio of 35.63M, compared to 40.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.24 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $71.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.72M to a low estimate of $65.39M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.66M, a decrease of -10.80% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.59M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415.47M and the low estimate is $294.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.