Analyzing Big Lots Inc. (BIG)’s quick and current ratios

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) closed the day trading at $5.40 down -13.60% from the previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6045475 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 221.49M and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIG traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIG traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 28.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIG as of May 14, 2023 were 10.64M with a Short Ratio of 10.64M, compared to 9.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36.66% and a Short% of Float of 67.61%.

Dividends & Splits

BIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.88 and a low estimate of -$4.46, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.51, with high estimates of -$1.65 and low estimates of -$4.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$12.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.44. EPS for the following year is -$4.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.33 and -$12.52.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.