Analyzing TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)’s quick and current ratios

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) closed the day trading at $2.38 down -25.39% from the previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792139 shares were traded. TCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Silver Brian M. bought 3,158 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 4,941 led to the insider holds 32,885 shares of the business.

Silver Brian M. bought 2,842 shares of TCRX for $4,276 on Dec 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 96.77M and an Enterprise Value of 62.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRX has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5768.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRX traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRX traded about 773.09k shares per day. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.61M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRX as of May 14, 2023 were 417.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 91.67k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$4.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06M, an estimated increase of 233.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.54M, up 135.60% from the average estimate.