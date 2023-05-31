Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock Price Peaks at $2.2100 During Trading

The closing price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) was $2.06 for the day, down -8.04% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869455 shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Our analysis of AQST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

Barber Daniel bought 91,743 shares of AQST for $88,073 on Jun 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 193,702 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Schobel Alexander Mark, who serves as the Chief Innovation/Tech Officer of the company, bought 45,871 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,036 and bolstered with 882,871 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQST now has a Market Capitalization of 109.61M and an Enterprise Value of 131.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.34.

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5349, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1372.

AQST traded an average of 532.81K shares per day over the past three months and 796.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of May 14, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$1.05.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12M to a low estimate of $10.68M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.27M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.5M, a decrease of -4.90% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.68M, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.25M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.