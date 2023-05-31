Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed at $3.07 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2001971 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0009.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Adcock Brett sold 474,400 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 169,772 shares of ACHR for $521,709 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On May 24, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 217,336 shares for $3.06 each. As a result, the insider received 664,983 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 643.28M and an Enterprise Value of 134.28M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6936.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHR traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of May 14, 2023 were 12.67M with a Short Ratio of 12.67M, compared to 12.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.01.