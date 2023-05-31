Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Price Peaks at $3.4700 During Trading

The closing price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) was $3.23 for the day, down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3899228 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when RAAB MICHAEL sold 11,357 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 41,489 led to the insider holds 887,655 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Susan sold 4,711 shares of ARDX for $17,210 on May 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 353,420 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On May 23, another insider, Renz Justin A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,873 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider received 10,496 and left with 336,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 988.67M and an Enterprise Value of 901.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6416.

Shares Statistics:

ARDX traded an average of 7.47M shares per day over the past three months and 6.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.91M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of May 14, 2023 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 16.69M, compared to 19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.64M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 470.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.26M, an increase of 340.30% less than the figure of $470.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.16M, up 55.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.97M and the low estimate is $73.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 127.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.