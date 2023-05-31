Are SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares too expensive at this price?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed the day trading at $1.48 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3944387 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNDL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 444.60M and an Enterprise Value of 388.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDL is 3.73, which has changed by -60.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.54% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1425.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNDL traded about 3.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNDL traded about 3.66M shares per day. A total of 260.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.78M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of May 14, 2023 were 16.03M with a Short Ratio of 16.03M, compared to 16.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $176.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 936.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.85M, an increase of 1,186.90% over than the figure of $936.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $504.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $523.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,143.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $725.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725.99M and the low estimate is $725.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.