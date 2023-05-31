ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed the day trading at $6.92 down -6.11% from the previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902562 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

For a better understanding of SPRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.20 and its Current Ratio is at 27.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Shawver Laura sold 42,900 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,799 led to the insider holds 210,346 shares of the business.

Shawver Laura sold 57,100 shares of SPRY for $351,736 on May 08. The Director now owns 210,346 shares after completing the transaction at $6.16 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Scott Kathleen D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,250 shares for $6.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,506 and bolstered with 8,250 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRY now has a Market Capitalization of 809.42M and an Enterprise Value of 535.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 522.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 795.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.43.

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.67.

Over the past 3-months, SPRY traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPRY traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 94.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 2.68M on Apr 13, 2023.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.24.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32M, up 495.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.3M and the low estimate is $43.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 551.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.