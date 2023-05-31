Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed at $0.35 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845022 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astra Space Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTR now has a Market Capitalization of 108.41M and an Enterprise Value of 57.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5618.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTR has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 270.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of May 14, 2023 were 27.43M with a Short Ratio of 27.43M, compared to 27.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.37M, up 206.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $44.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 168.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.