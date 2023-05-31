Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.34

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608639 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 894.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7258.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUR traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of May 14, 2023 were 13.38M with a Short Ratio of 13.38M, compared to 12.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.