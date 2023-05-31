Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Decline -3.61% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.34

The price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) closed at $13.34 in the last session, down -3.61% from day before closing price of $13.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987396 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVDL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Ende Eric J bought 13,000 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 181,100 led to the insider holds 167,900 shares of the business.

Palczuk Linda bought 2,500 shares of AVDL for $36,900 on May 09. The Director now owns 52,400 shares after completing the transaction at $14.76 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Palczuk Linda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,405 and bolstered with 49,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.18B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $15.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVDL traded on average about 902.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 711.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.72M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.15M and the low estimate is $112M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 603.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.