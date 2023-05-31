BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.52

After finishing at $6.27 in the prior trading day, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed at $5.52, down -11.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700396 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,613 shares for $8.52 per share. The transaction valued at 64,870 led to the insider holds 34,194 shares of the business.

BERMAN RICHARD J sold 3,371 shares of BIVI for $28,711 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 41,807 shares after completing the transaction at $8.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 258.99M and an Enterprise Value of 226.61M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.46M. Insiders hold about 55.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of May 14, 2023 were 422.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 538.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.48.