Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) was $0.99 for the day, up 7.39% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0682 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910129 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Ghamsari Nima sold 230,770 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 140,308 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ghamsari Nima sold 169,242 shares of BLND for $158,766 on Mar 29. The Head of Blend now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 15,180 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider received 24,819 and left with 440,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 234.76M and an Enterprise Value of 159.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8609, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7046.

Shares Statistics:

BLND traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 241.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of May 14, 2023 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.13M, compared to 10.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.54M, an estimated decrease of -38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.93M, a decrease of -12.90% over than the figure of -$38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.2M, down -28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.3M and the low estimate is $137.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.