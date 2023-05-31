BRP Group Inc. (BRP) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.28

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) closed the day trading at $19.79 down -6.56% from the previous closing price of $21.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614391 shares were traded. BRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Cohen Seth Bala sold 2,000 shares for $22.47 per share. The transaction valued at 44,940 led to the insider holds 21,982 shares of the business.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 15,000 shares of BRP for $440,100 on Nov 29. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 51,126 shares after completing the transaction at $29.34 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.33 each. As a result, the insider received 293,300 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRP traded about 369.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRP traded about 490.61k shares per day. A total of 58.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $288.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $296.81M to a low estimate of $280.9M. As of the current estimate, BRP Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.46M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.96M, an increase of 32.00% over than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.08M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $980.72M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.