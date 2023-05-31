Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $9.83 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.02 in the prior trading day, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) closed at $9.83, up 8.98%. On the day, 527357 shares were traded. CABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CABA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Binder Gwendolyn sold 22,000 shares for $11.81 per share. The transaction valued at 259,833 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Nichtberger Steven bought 8,127 shares of CABA for $10,152 on Oct 19. The President & CEO now owns 986,483 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Nichtberger Steven, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 141,873 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,008 and bolstered with 978,356 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CABA now has a Market Capitalization of 359.79M and an Enterprise Value of 258.39M.

Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

The stock has traded on average 346.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.61M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of May 14, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.70% and a Short% of Float of 15.13%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.