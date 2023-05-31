Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.23, down -5.77% from its previous closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912362 shares were traded. TAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Myers William E sold 10,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,265 led to the insider holds 88,571 shares of the business.

Pena Paulo A bought 17,000 shares of TAST for $24,794 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 138,275 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Pena Paulo A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 21,275 shares for $2.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,956 and bolstered with 121,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAST now has a Market Capitalization of 274.82M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAST has reached a high of $5.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAST traded 496.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 849.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TAST as of May 14, 2023 were 539.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 421.21k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

